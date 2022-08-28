Karen Bass has commanding lead over Rick Caruso in mayoral race, poll finds

A new poll in Los Angeles' mayoral race shows Congresswoman Karen Bass leading developer Rick Caruso.

More than 1,700 registered voters participated in the poll which was conducted by the Los Angeles Times. Of those, 43 percent indicated that they favored Bass. Thirty-one percent indicated that they supported Caruso, while 24 percent noted that they were undecided.

"Polls show the top issues of this race are homelessness, crime and corruption. I am the only candidate who has a plan to fix these issues and when voters focus on these issues, the dynamics of this race will change," Caruso said in a statement. "I started this race down 30 points and beat out multiple career politicians to make the runoff and am confident the path to victory is clear."

On Saturday, Bass had hundreds gathered at a rally at Los Angeles City College. While she did not address her lead in the poll, Bass shared the following:

"We're not going to let anybody break our alliance. The city faces a crisis now and time is right for unity. We are not going to allow our communities to be pitted against each other."

Meanwhile, Caruso Sunday was expected to hold a Town Hall meeting in South Los Angeles.