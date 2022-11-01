Tuneful San Francisco garage-punk band headlines Thee Parkside

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Fronted by British punk veteran Jon Brooder, San Francisco garage-rock quartet the Seagulls play songs from their forthcoming new album when they headline the Make-Out Room Saturday night.

Raised in South London during the 1970s, Jon Brooder found inspiration in '50s rock, Motown, rock steady, British pub rock before the initial wave of UK punk rock took hold of his imagination. He would end up playing bass in the Clash-inspired late '80s punk band Lightning Strike, which played CBGBs after relocating to New York and managed to score a record deal with RCA.

Though the band only managed to release its debut album before getting dropped by the major label, the experience whetted Brooder's appetite for making music and his desire to live in the U.S. He would move to San Francisco in the early '90s, eventually working with the bands the Hairdressers and the Music Lovers, an indie-pop project led by fellow Brit songwriter Matthew Edwards. It was in the latter band that Brooder met keyboard player Isaac Bonnell.

The two musicians would start the Seagulls in 2012, building on their shared experience to play a mix of covers and original music that nods equally to roots-minded songwriting, punk energy and a bluesy swagger that recalls legendary British pub-rock band Dr. Feelgood -- who the Seagulls have been known to cover from time to time. Rounded out by longtime drummer/singer Geri Vahey (who played in the bands Skint and Mom's Favorite Vase) and newcomer Christina Michelle on bass (Fog City Swampers, Malice Cooper), the band managed to ramp up its activity in the past two years despite the pandemic.

After releasing the holiday tune "Spirit in the Air" in December of 2019 before COVID shut down the planet, the Seagulls have put out a pair of EPs (recorded both live and in the studio) and several digital singles, with some of the material addressing the stark new reality of sheltering in place and missing human interaction. The band also played a steady string of outdoor shows in San Francisco and at Winters Tavern in Pacifica as businesses gamely tried to operate amid new COVID protocols, providing a bit of relief for people starved to for live music hoping for a brief moment of normalcy.

The Seagulls trekked to the UK this past spring, playing a series of gigs in and around London. They headline this show at Thee Parkside Saturday night, previewing songs from its forthcoming album This Time Next Year. The band is joined by noted SF garage punk/soul combo Hot Laundry. Fronted by pint-sized spitfire singer Janette Lopez, the group mixes the vocal harmonies and sass of legendary girl group the Shangri-las with the blistering proto-punk of Detroit heroes the MC5 on their recently released album Pawn Shop Gold. Opening garage-rock crew the Boars features former members of such notables as Skankin' Pickle, the Sermon, the Fells and the Impalers.

The Seagulls with Hot Laundry and the Boars

Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m. $10

Thee Parkside