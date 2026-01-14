East Bay woman efforts provides new, filled suitcases for foster children on the move

An East Bay woman has found a way to offer dignity and comfort for some 600 foster children in Contra Costa County.

Margie Morris and her volunteers roll in with suitcases, but not for their own travel. They're packing for foster children who must move quickly to find safety from abuse or neglect.

Morris gets emotional talking about it.

"The people that need help the most are the children because it's not their fault," Morris said with tears in her eyes. "They're not in these circumstances on purpose."

For Morris, this all started when she changed careers from education to real estate a few years ago, but still wanted to help kids in a meaningful way. She heard about how actress Tiffany Haddish transported her belongings as a foster child.

"She took a black trash bag everywhere she went from house to house to house," Morris said. "And I thought, okay, this is it, I'm gonna bring suitcases to kids who don't have a home."

Morris and about 100 volunteers have packed and donated about 500 full suitcases to give away to foster children throughout Contra Costa County in the last five years.

"It was just pure magic, a big outpouring. And every year, it stays strong," she said.

The brand-new suitcases are dropped off to county Children and Family Services. Nicole Gremillion, the agency's human services manager, has seen children's faces as they open the luggage.

They're designed for specific ages and genders and contain a new pillow, sheets and bedding, plus other gifts - maybe a stuffed animal for a small child or card games and deodorant for older kids.

"I believe that it provides a sense of dignity, belonging, and there's folks that really care for them," said Gremillion.



Social workers will give the suitcases to children who are removed from home or moved from place to place, kids who travel on field trips, or reunite with family.

Foster parent Barbara Roth has volunteered from the start. She's inspired by Morris' determination and compassion.



"She's got a heart as big as this room," Roth said. "She cares deeply about what she does and the impact it has on the children."

Morris' home looked like an airport terminal over the holidays as her program filled 70 suitcases with donations from people across the county and the country.

Almost anyone can take part in the program. Morris says that even if you can't donate a new suitcase, the most expensive item, perhaps you can buy a pillow on sale or donate your time to pack the luggage.

Or, Gremillion adds, for those who are inspired, they might even consider becoming a foster parent. There is a great need right now in the county.

"Everybody can do something. It's like a little pebble, a pebble in the water and knowing that it ripples, ripples, ripples, and ripples," Morris smiled.