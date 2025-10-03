Stolen classic Porsche recovered in San Francisco after months-long investigation

A classic Porsche that was reported stolen in San Francisco in 2021 was recovered following a months-long investigation, police said on Friday.

Back in May, the San Francisco Police Department said Richmond Station officers received information about a stolen trailer containing about $70,000 of equipment. By June, officers said the trailer was recovered on 32nd Avenue, near George Washington High School, leading officers to develop probable cause to arrest 61-year-old John Choy of San Francisco for the possession of the stolen construction trailer.

The police department's burglary and auto theft team continued to investigate the case, finding "irregularities with vehicles registered to or associated with Choy," police said.

On Sept. 18, officers said they located a stolen, partially stripped-down 1989 Yamaha FZR400 motorcycle in front of a home on 32nd Avenue.

A stolen 1979 Porsche 911 SC was recovered following a months-long investigation in San Francisco, police said. San Francisco Police Deparment

While serving a search warrant nearly a week later at the home, police said they found several parts from the stolen motorcycle, six handguns, five rifles, silencers, ammunition and more than a pound of methamphetamine.

Police said they also recovered a classic 1979 Porsche 911 SC with a switched VIN. The Porsche was reported stolen out of San Francisco in 2021. Police said its engine was from a 1978 Porsche 911 Targa, which was reported stolen out of San Francisco.

Police said they recovered a stolen motorcycle and several firearms in San Francisco. San Francisco Police Deparment

Choy was arrested for 11 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, five counts of possession of an assault weapon, four counts of possession of a silencer, possession of methamphetamine for sale, receiving a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools, police said.