Stephen Curry scores 21 in homecoming game to lift Warriors past Hornets 119-101

Stephen Curry had 21 points and 10 assists in his annual homecoming game, and the Golden State Warriors pulled away in the second half to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 119-101 on Monday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Curry, who was raised in Charlotte and played at nearby Davidson College, finished 6 of 14 from the field and made three 3-pointers.

The Hornets appeared determined not to let Curry beat them in the first half and repeatedly blitzed the 11-time All-Star with double-teams. Curry responded by finding open teammates for easy buckets and had nine assists at halftime.

Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Brandin Podziemski added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who were coming off a 126-119 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday.

Draymond Green had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The struggles continued for the Hornets, who've lost 10 of 11 and seven straight. Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 35 points, and LaMelo Ball added 25 points and nine rebounds.

Takeaways

Warriors: The game started to get chippy in the third quarter after a collision between Ball and Gary Payton II forced Payton to leave the floor with a head injury. A short while later, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was assessed a technical foul and Green was assessed a flagrant-1 foul.

Hornets: Injuries have depleted Charlotte's bench, which was outscored 45-21.

Key moment

After Charlotte cut the lead to three late in the third quarter, Hield knocked down back-to-back 3s and Jimmy Butler added a corner 3 to help push the lead back to double digits.

Key stat

Curry's string of 29 consecutive made free throws ended. He missed twice from the line.

Up next

The Warriors visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday, while the Hornets host Minnesota on Wednesday.