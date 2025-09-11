Southwest Airlines coming to Sonoma County's Charles M. Schulz Airport

Southwest Airlines is coming to California Wine Country beginning next year, flying into Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, officials announced Wednesday.

The airline said it would begin service to the Santa Rosa airport in April of next year with nonstop flights to San Diego, Burbank, Las Vegas and Denver. The San Diego and Las Vegas routes are planned to operate daily, including two San Diego round-trips on peak days.

The Burbank will initially operate five days a week and the Denver will operate on Saturdays only, the airline said.

Tickets on the new routes were available to purchase beginning on Thursday.

Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, named for the famed "Peanuts" cartoonist, is currently served by Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and regional carrier American Eagle. Budget regional carrier Avelo Airlines ceased operations at the airport last month.

"I can't tell you how pleased I am to welcome the newest member of our airline family," said airport manager Jon Stout in a prepared statement. "Southwest has long been a heavily requested carrier, and I'm proud to deliver for the people of Sonoma County. I look forward to a long-lasting partnership."

"We aren't slowing down in our pursuit to provide Customers with more options than ever before," said Southwest CEO Andrew Watterson in a prepared statement. "Adding Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport to our route map provides more access to California's famed Wine Country for our Customers and further solidifies our yearslong commitment to California."