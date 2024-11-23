Northern California driver dies after vehicle found in floodwaters, 1 other found dead

SONOMA COUNTY – A man died when he was found in a flooded vehicle after an atmospheric river dumped heavy rain in Northern California, authorities said.

In Sonoma County's Guerneville, first responders responded to a report around 11:30 a.m. Saturday for a vehicle that was seen in floodwaters near Mays Canyon Road and Highway 116.

The caller believed that at least one person was inside the vehicle.

When crews arrived, they said the vehicle was recovered but a man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The Russian River, which flows through Guerneville, reached the flood stage on Friday evening and exceeded what was forecasted.

This area went into a flood warning around 2 p.m. Friday and was still in place as of Saturday afternoon.

Guerneville is about 75 miles north of San Francisco.

Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in Santa Rosa, a man was found dead in Piner Creek just south of Guerneville Road, the police department said. His death is being investigated.