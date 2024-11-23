Man found dead in Santa Rosa creek, cause of death under investigation

SANTA ROSA – A man's death is under investigation in Santa Rosa after he was found dead in a creek Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Santa Rose Police Department responded to Piner Creek Trail after a person reported that someone could be dead in the creek near Centurion Drive.

Just before 9 a.m., police said the man was found dead in the creek just south of Guerneville Road.

The man's death is under investigation as it's unknown why he was in the water and the cause of death. They have not confirmed if his death is related to the atmospheric river.

The violent crimes unit took over the investigation.

Police said the man was in his mid-60s but his identification has not been released.

In Guerneville, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead in a flooded vehicle.