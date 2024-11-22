Russian River rising to flood stage as atmospheric river brings more rain than expected

As Sonoma County has been hit hard by the atmospheric river storm, the Russian River has risen higher than originally forecast and is reaching flood stage as of Friday evening.

For Rafael Alvarez, the initial forecast for the Russian River was just off his property line. On Friday, the rising water had forced him to move his classic Mercedes coupe to higher ground.

"So, luckily, I had a tow-rope so that I could get it out of the water," Alvarez told CBS News Bay Area. "Because the water was right through the doors."

"Huge difference," he explained. "Because two feet either way, when it comes over the bank, then the rest of the water will go into the flatland."

Far more incredible than the height of the water, is how fast it happened.

On Tuesday, the river was sitting at just over five and a half feet and the forecast at the time was for the storm system to push the river to about 25 feet. That forecast has been exceeded.

The Russian River as it approached flood stage near Guerneville in Sonoma County, Nov. 22, 2024. CBS

"It went from about six feet to approaching 30 feet right now," said Tom Patton, watching from the Forestville Bridge.

"On the last predictive model that I saw, it was going to be about 34," Karen Hancock with the Sonoma County Fire District told CBS News Bay Area. "And 35 feet when we see moderate flooding here in the lower Russian River area."

Hancock went to say, "It is right at that line. So depending on what the rain system, what the storm system does, whether it continues. It has let up a little bit, we're in light rain right now, but it hasn't really stopped raining at all. So all of that water from the higher elevations needs to float here to the river. It does take some time for it to get here."

With the river expected to stay below that critical mark of 35 feet, it means the river itself isn't the top concern; it's all the creeks that have to drain into it.

"This area here is the lowest elevation in Guerneville," Wendy explained. "It's called Submarine Flats."

Locals can say exactly what happens as the water reaches specific marks, which roads get closed, which basements will be flooded.

"Yeah there's 12 or 13 houses down here and everybody has a little routine," she said. "Mostly putting the cars up away, opening your garage door, securing your trash bins."

So it's not a particularly abnormal event, to see the water this high. But off of two days' worth of rain, on the very first storm system of the year, it has grabbed attention.

"It was only lucky that it's so early in the season because there's plenty of places for water to go right now," Denise said, watching the creeks rise and her forest film neighborhood. "The river wasn't full. The creeks were completely dry when the storm started and now."

"I don't think I don't think in that short of time, have we ever gotten this kind of rain," Alvarez said. "Between Santa Rosa and the coast. I mean, we normally get a lot of rain. But not in that short period of time."