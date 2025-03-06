Wanted man arrested near Sonoma after Highway 12 chase, crash

A man was arrested Wednesday evening near Sonoma after leading a vehicle chase with sheriff's deputies, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

While patrolling the area of Sierra Drive and Mulford Lane at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy saw a black Cadillac Escalade SUV driving with its lights off.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Escalade was being driven by 28-year-old Jose Torres-Tepuri. A felony no-bail warrant was out for his arrest.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and started to pull over the Escalade. Torres-Tepuri did not stop and instead sped onto nearby state Highway 12 at speeds as high as 80 mph.

During the pursuit, Torres-Tepuri sideswiped another car and the SUV became inoperable.

The driver of the sideswiped car suffered minor injuries, said the Sheriff's Office. Torres-Tepuri was transported to a hospital for a medical check. He was then released to be booked into Sonoma County Jail without bail on suspicion of felony evading, a felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant.