Smittle Fire burns in Napa County near Lake Berryessa

A vegetation fire burned in Napa County on Wednesday at the west end of Lake Berryessa north of Spanish Flat, Cal Fire said.

The Smittle Fire was originally reported at around noon along Berryessa Knoxville Road near the Smittle Creek Day Use Area of the lake. Cal Fire said on social media that the fire had a moderate rate of speed and burned about 10 acres before forward progress was stopped at about 12:34 p.m.

#SmittleFire - Update - The fire is approximately 50% contained. Resources continue to strengthen containment lines and locate hot spots. Berryessa Knoxville Road near the fire has been reduced to one lane of traffic. If traveling in the area please slow down and give way to… pic.twitter.com/8mZP2DZcKD — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 13, 2025

By 1:37 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was approximately 50% contained and fire crews were strengthening containment lines and locating hot spots.

Traffic on Berryessa Knoxville Road near the fire was reduced to one lane of traffic while crews battled the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately disclosed. There were no reports of injuries or structures threatened.