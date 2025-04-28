Signature Collection Begins for Recall of Contra Costa County District Attorney

First, it was San Francisco. Then Alameda County. Now, Contra Costa County may be the next Bay Area jurisdiction to face a recall of its district attorney.

A group of voters in Contra Costa has launched an effort to recall District Attorney Diana Becton, accusing the two-term prosecutor of being too lenient on crime. The movement is being led by families of crime victims, including the family of Alexis Gabe, a young woman who was murdered in 2022.

Organizers held a press conference at Gabe's memorial bench just outside Oakley City Hall to officially kick off the signature-gathering phase of their campaign.

"It's a classic David versus Goliath scenario with Diana Becton funded by her billionaire benefactor George Soros and his PACs," said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis Gabe's father. "But with truth and justice on our side, we have no doubt that we will emerge victoriously."

Supporters of the recall argue that Becton's progressive policies prioritize the rights of criminals over the safety of the public and have resulted in a lack of accountability. They also accuse her of making empty promises to victims' families and failing to be transparent.

"I am standing here today because I never want another family to endure the pain, the heartbreak, and the injustice that my has suffered," said Josie Martinez, whose son, Otilio Nicolas Martinez, was murdered.

Organizers say every signature on their petition is a statement in support of safety, accountability, and justice.

"I agree that she should be recalled. I think to have these criminals walk, she's not doing her job," said Wade Rudnick, a lifelong Contra Costa County resident and voter.

Rudnick, who is eager to sign the recall petition, believes Becton's leadership has left communities vulnerable.

"As a citizen of Contra Costa County, I should feel safer than the criminals who go out there and prey upon our citizens. And for someone to let those people go without even a slap on the wrist is a slap in the face," he added.

The Gabe family was frustrated that Becton's office declined to file charges against the mother of the man accused of killing Alexis. They believe she knew about the crime and helped dispose of the body.

"We want to stress that our motivation is not revenge. Our sole aim is to see Diana Becton ousted from office and to bring an end to further suffering for families of crime victims," said Gwyn Gabe.

This campaign follows successful recalls of progressive district attorneys in San Francisco and Alameda counties. However, Becton's supporters argue that she is not comparable to former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin or Alameda County DA Pamela Price.

"She stands up for victims. She's aggressively prosecuting violent criminals. She's asked for more money from the Board of Supervisors to fund these efforts, which we've granted," said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.Becton released a statement earlier in the week on her Facebook page that reads in part, "as your District Attorney, I'm committed to protecting public safety and pursuing justice without fear or favor. That means holding everyone accountable—violent offenders, corrupt politicians, exploitative corporations, unethical polluters and anyone who abuses their power. But now, special interests want to roll back our progress with a wasteful, misguided recall. They are weaponizing fear, distorting facts and exploiting victims—not to serve our community, but to push their own agenda."

While Becton's campaign team declined to do an interview and comment directly on Saturday, Gioia defended her record and pointed to data showing that violent crime in the county is down.

"The allegations that this group is making against Diana Becton just don't match the reality. The most recent Department of Justice data shows that violent crime in Contra Costa is at a historic low," Gioia said.

Still, critics like Rudnick remain unconvinced.

"When the system doesn't correct itself, it's up to the citizens to make the correction," he said.

To qualify the recall for the ballot, organizers must collect 73,000 valid signatures within 160 days.