California county declares state of emergency over gray wolf activity

SHASTA COUNTY – A Northern California county has declared a local state of emergency as residents report more gray wolf incidents.

Shasta County supervisors adopted the state of emergency declaration last week.

The emergency declaration comes as rural Shasta County residents report more encounters with gray wolves – including attacks on livestock.

"These wolves are showing no fear of people and are attacking livestock near family homes. We need better tools and immediate action to keep our rural communities safe," said Corkey Harmon, the Shasta County supervisor who sponsored the resolution, in a statement.

Officials say, since late 2024, multiple cattle and other livestock deaths linked to wolves have been confirmed in eastern Shasta County.

Supervisors also sent a letter to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife asking for help in protecting the public from wolves.

Shasta County residents are being urged to report possible wolf sightings to Fish and Wildlife.

Both Modoc and Lassen counties have also adopted similar emergency declarations against wolves in recent days.

Wolves are an endangered species in California that, at one point, had disappeared from the state before returning in recent years. Fish and Wildlife has been closely monitoring the state's wolf population, with seven wolf packs having been confirmed.