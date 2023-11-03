Suspected pepper spray release at San Francisco Target store affects staff, customers

SAN FRANCISCO – A suspected release of pepper spray inside a Target store in San Francisco on Thursday evening prompted a police response after it physically affected store personnel and customers.

Around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, officers were alerted to a report of employers and customers experiencing physical symptoms as a result of a substance released inside a Target store in the 700 block of Mission Street.

Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department checked affected individuals with symptoms. No one was injured or transported to the hospital.

According to police, officers found residue consistent with pepper spray in the store's bathroom.

Thursday's incident follows a similar incident at a Hobby Lobby store in Antioch on Wednesday, where pepper or bear spray was released. At least 69 people were seen or treated by medical staff, including three people who were hospitalized.

Those with relevant information about the case are urged to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.