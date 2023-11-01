Watch CBS News
Contra Costa County Fire units respond to hazmat incident at Antioch Hobby Lobby

By Dave Pehling

ANTIOCH -- Multiple Contra Costa Fire crews and the county hazmat team have responded to an incident at the Hobby Lobby store located in Antioch, according to authorities.

The social media account for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District's public information officer posted that units had responded to the hazmat situation at the Antioch Hobby Lobby location. The only store for the craft chain in Antioch is on 5800 block of Lone Tree Way.

There were reports of a possible release of pepper spray inside the store, but those reports have not been confirmed by fire officials or police.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

