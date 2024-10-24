Santa Rosa police arrest Elsie Allen High student on campus with firearm, ammunition

Police in Santa Rosa arrested a 16-year-old male student Thursday afternoon at the Elsie Allen High School campus after he was allegedly found with a firearm and ammunition, authorities confirmed.

According to a press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department, on Thursday, at around 1:15 p.m., police dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from an Elsie Allen High school administrator reporting that a student was on campus found in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Police were told the student was being detained inside a school office by multiple administrators.

Arriving officers entered the office and immediately took the student into custody. The firearm had already been confiscated and secured by school administrators prior to the officers' arrival. Police confirmed that the fire arm was a real, unregistered FN 509 9mm handgun. The student, a 16-year-old male currently enrolled at Elsie Allen High School, was not identified due to his age.

Officers learned that school administrators were already investigating a possible gang-related graffiti incident on campus involving the same student. During their investigation, the student was brought to the office. A search of the student's backpack was conducted and a staff member found a small satchel containing the handgun and a loaded 24-round magazine. Administrators followed standard safety protocols, securing the student and the firearm and immediately contacting Santa Rosa police.

Police posted a photo of the gun and bullets taken from the student on X.

Student Arrest at Elsie Allen High School with Firearmhttps://t.co/1NqZjx9y7B pic.twitter.com/LbwFadFYOe — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) October 25, 2024

Police commended the quick actions taken by Elsie Allen High School administrators to ensure the safety of students and staff. The student was subsequently transported to Juvenile Hall and booked on three charges: possession of a loaded handgun on campus, possession of an unregistered handgun and being a minor in possession of a handgun

Santa Rosa police have dealt with a number of weapons and gang-related issues at schools in the past year. Last month, officers issued an arrest citation for a 14-year-old boy who was overheard saying he was going to shoot up his middle school. He was later found with a boxcutter on campus.

In late August, a 14-year-old student was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old student during a fight at Elsie Allen High. That followed a June incident where two Elsie Allen High School students were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old in a school restroom. That incident is believed to be gang-related.

Earlier this year, a 16-year-old who was apparently intoxicated was arrested after he allegedly threatened a Montgomery High School student while brandishing a knife. Montgomery High has been the site of several violent incidents, including the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old inside a classroom in March 2023.

The problem of increased gang violence among Santa Rosa youth has led to the reinstatement of the police department's Gang Crimes Team.

The release emphasized that weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited on school grounds by Santa Rosa Police Department and Santa Rosa City Schools. Students who bring weapons to campus will face disciplinary action from school administrators and are subject to arrest.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the serious consequences of possessing any weapons, including replica weapons, on school grounds, at home, or in the community.

Police also noted that all middle and high schools in the Santa Rosa City Schools District utilize the STOPit app, which allows for the immediate and anonymous sharing of information with school administrators. Students can submit anonymous tips and upload photos and videos through the app, which is immediately received by designated school officials.