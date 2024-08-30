Watch CBS News
Stabbing reported at high school in Santa Rosa; 14-year-old arrested

A student was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed a fellow student during a fight at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa, police said.

Santa Rosa police spokesperson Sgt. Patricia Seffens said a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 13-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition as of 2:15 p.m. with "minor" stab wounds.

Police received the call at about 12:30 p.m. and arrested the older boy.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fight, including whether anyone else was involved.

Friday's stabbing is the latest in a series of violent incidents on Santa Rosa school campuses. 

In June, two Elsie Allen High School students were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 16-year-old in a school restroom. The incident is believed to be gang-related.

Earlier this year, a 16-year-old who was apparently intoxicated was arrested after he allegedly threatened a Montgomery High School student while brandishing a knife. Montgomery High has been the site of several violent incidents, including the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old inside a classroom in March 2023.

The problem of Increased gang violence among Santa Rosa youth has led to the recent reinstatement of the police department's Gang Crimes Team.

