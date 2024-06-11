2 Santa Rosa teens arrested after on-campus assault, robbery of fellow student

Police in Santa Rosa on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of two teenagers suspected in the gang-related assault and robbery of a fellow student at Elsie Allen High School last Friday.

According to the press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department, authorities were contacted shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon by an administrator at the school regarding the incident. The administrator told police that at around noon that day, a student was "jumped" in a bathroom by two other students. The administrator said one of the students stole the victim's belt during the attack. The administrator also received a video of the assault that was sent anonymously through the "Stop It" app.

An officer responded to the school located at 599 Bellevue Ave. to open an investigation into the incident. Police learned the 16-year-old male victim was transported to an area hospital by his parents to be treated for pain and minor injuries to his face. The school administrator assisted police in identifying the suspects as two 17-year-old male students at Elsie Allen High School.

During the initial investigation into the attack, the officer obtained information indicating the assault may have been gang related. A detective with the SRPD Gang Crimes Team took over the investigation and obtained search warrants for the suspects respective residences.

On Monday, police served search warrants at homes on the 100 block of Gio Dr. and 100 block of Bellevue Ave. in Santa Rosa. Clothing and other signs commonly associated with criminal street gangs was located in both residences. The suspect residing at the Gio Dr. home was found when the search warrant was served and taken into custody without incident at that time. The suspect residing in the Bellevue Ave. residence was not present when police served the search warrant, but was contacted by detectives a short time later when he returned. He also was arrested without incident.

Police said both 17-year-old suspects were booked into Juvenile Hall. They face charges of felony robbery, misdemeanor battery, felony participation in a criminal street gang and a felony enhancement for promoting or assisting a criminal street gang. The victim and suspects were not identified by police due to their age. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Santa Rosa police.