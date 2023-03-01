Watch CBS News
Update: 16-year-old dies during fight at high school in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – A 16-year-old was fatally stabbed and another teen was wounded following a stabbing at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa on Wednesday.

Around 11:10 a.m. officers were called to the school on Hahman Drive on reports of a fight on campus.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said two juniors entered a classroom and confronted a freshman student. A physical altercation broke out and the freshman produced a knife and stabbed the two students.

Following the stabbing, the suspect fled from campus. 

Officers arrived on scene within four minutes of receiving the call, police said. As they searched for the suspect, police received a tip that a student was seen hiding in a nearby creek bed.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Both stabbing victims were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died from his injuries. His name was not released.

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, several campuses in the area were locked down, including Santa Rosa French-American Charter School, Slater Middle School and Brook Hill Elementary, along with schools in the Rincon Valley Unified School District and the Bennett Valley Unified School District.

