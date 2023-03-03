16-year-old accused of bringing gun to high school in Santa Rosa

Mother of teen stabbed at Montgomery High says school should have prevented deadly fight

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa arrested a 16-year-old high school student for allegedly bringing a handgun to campus Wednesday, the same day a deadly stabbing took place at another high school in the city.

Administrators at Maria Carrillo High School called police shortly after 10:45 a.m. over rumors that a student may have brought a gun to the school. When police arrived, they identified the suspect and brought him to the office for questioning.

After talking to the student, police said he ran from the building and tried to avoid officers. He was then spotted running into a mobile home park near campus located near Montecito Boulevard and Parkhurst Drive before he was found.

During a search, officers did not find a handgun. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing / delaying a police officer.

The teen was taken to a hospital for medical complaints that were not associated with his contact with police, according to officers.

Officers and a police K-9 continued to search for the gun on campus Wednesday, but it was not found. On Thursday, police retraced the suspect's steps and found an unloaded handgun in a storm drain on Oakstone Court, where the teen was arrested.

Handgun allegedly brought onto the campus of Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa on March 1, 2023. Santa Rosa Police Department

Police said the gun appeared similar to the weapon that students reported. The teen was booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of possessing a firearm on campus and obstructing / delaying a police officer.

His name was not released due to his age.

The incident comes amid growing safety concerns at schools in Santa Rosa.

Also on Wednesday, two 16-year-old boys were stabbed, one fatally, at Montgomery High School, about five miles away. A 15-year-old student was arrested on several charges, including murder and attempted murder.

A week ago, first responders were called to Maria Carrillo High School after a fire broke out on the rear of the art building. A 16-year-old student was arrested on suspicion of arson.