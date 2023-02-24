Santa Rosa student arrested for setting fire at Maria Carrillo High School

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a 16-year-old student for allegedly setting a fire at Maria Carrillo High School on Thursday.

The student has been arrested on suspicion of arson, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Thursday at 2:31 p.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department and the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to a report of a fire on the campus of the high school.

Smoke and flames were reported to be coming from the rear of the art building, and responding firefighters ultimately extinguished a large appliance fire along the side of the building.

Students and school staff were able to safely evacuate, and there were no reports of injuries.

Officers and school administrators determined two students had jumped a gated area around the building, and then one of the students set a leaf on fire and then placed the ignited leaf into an unplugged exterior refrigerator.

The fire grew and ultimately engulfed the appliance.

Staff members immediately responded with extinguishers and were aided by responding firefighters in extinguishing the fire.