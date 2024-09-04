Fake tech inventor a fugitive after fleeing sentencing in Santa Clara County

Authorities in Santa Clara County are searching for a man convicted in multiple tech-related investment fraud schemes after he failed to show up for sentencing in his case.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, 67-year-old Dennis Fountaine was convicted on May 20 of three counts of grand theft by fraud. He also admitted to an aggravated white-collar enhancement for defrauding four victims of more than $350,000.

Fountaine did not attend a sentencing hearing on Aug. 5.

"The man pretended he was an inventor, but he won't be able to pretend for long that he's not a wanted fugitive. Let us know where he is so we can make sure he doesn't scam anyone else," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement Wednesday.

The DA's Office said Fountaine has a history of civil judgments against him for breach of contract and fraud, both in California and Florida.

In one scheme, prosecutors said he scammed investors by pretending to invent a robot named "Homer", saying the robot dispensed medications to the elderly and disabled.

Dennis Fountaine (left) alongside a graphic of "Homer", a medicine-dispensing robot he falsely claimed he invented, according to Santa Clara County prosecutors. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

Another scheme involved Fountaine creating a company called "Screen Test." Prosecutors said he claimed the company had "Face Replacement Technology" to insert individuals into any type of visual medium, allowing them to "act" or "sing" in a visual clip as the original actor or singer.

The scheme convinced victims to loan him millions of dollars.

Prosecutors said he is also suspected of attempting to dupe investors after his conviction in May.

"His scam involves asking for loans to fund inventions he claims are legitimate. They are not. He creates sham companies and websites touting these inventions," the DA's Office said.

Anyone with information or who may know Fountaine's whereabouts to contact Investigator Justin DeOliveira of the DA's Office at 408-792-2420.