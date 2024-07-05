Sanctioned San Jose fireworks show sparked blaze in Lake Cunningham Park

Hot temperatures and dry brush proved too much for even a professional July Fourth fireworks show in the South Bay Thursday night after a mishap sparked several small fires.

The flames that raced up the dry hillsides rising out of Lake Cunningham were ironically sparked by the city-sanctioned fireworks show that was meant to discourage illegal fireworks.

"There were a few fires that we could see. But for the most part, most of the families in the Meadow didn't even realize that there were a few brush fires going on," said District 8 City Councilman Domingo Candelas, who helped organize the fireworks show.

City Councilmember Candelas said thankfully firefighters were stationed nearby and were able to quickly put out the flames before they had a chance to spread.

"There is no foolproof fireworks display. But that's why we plan with the professionals. And that's why we had the fire department on hand," he said.

The fireworks show was the first ever benefiting the city's East San Jose community. The hope was that it would discourage the use of illegal fireworks and cut down on accidental fires.

"Thousands of families came out to enjoy a city-sponsored, fire department-sanctioned event," Candelas said.

But even with safeguards in place, people visiting the nearby Calibunga Water Park say it's impossible to reduce the risk of a fire to zero.

"I think they could have been more cautious due to all the dry grass. And honestly, because of all that dry grass, it could have set the whole park on fire," said Ledua Villasenor.

"Fireworks are really dangerous. And they can really put this land in danger and people's lives," agreed her cousin, Joshua Duvuloco.

The burn scar along the perimeter of the lake is unmistakable.

Councilmember Candelas however says he doesn't want that to mar the memory of an event that sparked a few small fires that were quickly extinguished as well as a tremendous amount of joy and community in neighborhood in desperate need of it.

"For the first time in the history of San Jose, a fireworks displayed occurred where thousands of families got to enjoy -- for the large part -- a beautiful fireworks show," he said.