Man on DUI probation arrested following San Rafael drunk driving injury crash, police say

A 27-year-old San Rafael man who was already on probation for a DUI conviction is again facing accusations of being drunk behind the wheel after he crashed his vehicle in downtown San Rafael on Saturday, causing major injuries.

San Rafael police were called to Lincoln Avenue and Third Street for a collision involving two vehicles and a busted fire hydrant. Both vehicles had major damage and one of the vehicles was on its side up against a building, which damaged the building.

The fire hydrant had been sheared off and was shooting water into power lines. Power had to be shut off by PG&E, which slowed the response, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 39-year-old woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Martinez-Jimenez had minor injuries and allegedly showed signs of intoxication when he was contacted by police. Police said he was already prohibited from driving because of a previous DUI conviction. Martinez-Jimenez was accused of running a red light, causing the collision.

He was booked into Marin County Jail, accused of felony driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in an injury and other, related charges.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000.