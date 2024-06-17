Officer, spectator injured in weekend sideshow near Santana Row in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A spectator and a San Jose police officer were injured during a sideshow near Santana Row over the weekend, in which police said a crowd turned unruly.

The incident took place on Winchester Boulevard around 7 p.m. on Saturday. San Jose police said a reserve officer in the area was flagged down about a person being struck by a driver taking part in the sideshow.

When the officer tried to assist, spectators damaged the officer's patrol car and prevented him from providing aid to the injured spectator, police said. The officer was slightly hurt.

Police said the crowd dispersed before additional officers arrived.

"This conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our city," Acting Police Chief Paul Joseph said in a statement Sunday. "To see one of our officers attacked by an out of control mob while in the process of trying to help a seriously injured person is truly deplorable!"

Joseph added that the department would "expend every effort to identify and apprehend all involved."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.