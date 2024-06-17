2 accused of resisting officer after weekend sideshow in Redwood City

Two people from San Francisco were arrested after a sideshow in unincorporated Redwood City over the weekend, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to Woodside Road and Alameda de las Plugas on a report of a vehicle sideshow with hundreds of spectators. The Sheriff's Office was told that people were seen throwing items at passing vehicles, as well.

Since the melee was near multiple jurisdictions, California Highway Patrol and the Redwood City Police Department also responded.

As law enforcement arrived, a large number of cars and people fled the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies saw two people leaving on foot and tried to make contact with them, but they allegedly fled, initiating a foot pursuit. Eventually, they were caught at a gas station at Woodside Road and Santa Clara Avenue. Deputies allege that one of them tried to get into a vehicle of someone pumping gas to hide from the officers.

Two men were arrested, ages 22 and 23, both from San Francisco. They were booked into jail on suspicion of resisting an officer.