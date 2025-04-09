San Jose special election returns give Gabby Chavez-Lopez early lead

Initial ballot counts in San Jose's special election to fill the District 3 city council seat left vacant by the resignation of former councilmember Omar Torres show candidate Gabby Chavez-Lopez in the lead.

A total of seven candidates are running to replace Torres, who was arrested last fall for alleged child sex abuse and convicted on multiple charges Tuesday morning after pleading no contest.

With 88% of the ballots counted as of Tuesday night, Chavez-Lopez is ahead at nearly 30%, followed by Matthew Quevedo at over 22% and Anthony Tordillos at over 20%.

If no candidate ends up winning a majority of the vote, the two highest vote getters head to a runoff on June 24th. Santa Clara County election officials said the ballot count will continue over the next few days.

Former councilmember Torres is now facing up to 24 years in prison. His next hearing will be at the end of May to set a sentencing date.