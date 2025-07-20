Watch CBS News
South Bay News

US post office in San Jose catches fire after vehicle crashes into building

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 7-20-25
PIX Now morning edition 7-20-25 11:24

Fire crews responded to a fire at a South San Jose post office early Sunday morning, the San Jose Fire Department said. 

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. on the 6500 block of Crown Boulevard. According to the Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into the post office and caught fire. 

About 50 firefighters were sent to the scene after a second alarm was called, and the fire was knocked down around 4:30 a.m., the Fire Department said.

According to the United States Postal Service, the US Postal Inspection Service is investigating the incident. A suspect was arrested, and an investigation into the crash is underway, the Fire Department and San Jose Police said in a joint statement. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.