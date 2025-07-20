US post office in San Jose catches fire after vehicle crashes into building

Fire crews responded to a fire at a South San Jose post office early Sunday morning, the San Jose Fire Department said.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. on the 6500 block of Crown Boulevard. According to the Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into the post office and caught fire.

About 50 firefighters were sent to the scene after a second alarm was called, and the fire was knocked down around 4:30 a.m., the Fire Department said.

Early this morning, #SJFD firefighters responded to a fire at the Post Office on the 6500 block of Crown Blvd in south SJ. Second alarm response with ~50 personnel on scene. Defensive operations. No injuries reported. Cause is under investigation.



TOC: 2:58am; Knockdown: 4:31am. pic.twitter.com/Cy7PBWMcsz — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 20, 2025

According to the United States Postal Service, the US Postal Inspection Service is investigating the incident. A suspect was arrested, and an investigation into the crash is underway, the Fire Department and San Jose Police said in a joint statement.