San Jose police salute community service officer fatally hit by suspected drunk driver

San Jose's police department on Monday paid tribute to one of its community service officers who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver over the weekend.

Community Service Officer Long Pham died in the accident that happened at a traffic diversion on Monterey Road Saturday night.

Efforts to revive Pham at the scene began immediately, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. The other officer who was injured is hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Community Service Officer Christina Garza on Monday gave a final salute to her fallen fellow officer, laying flowers to mark the spot where he died.

Garza was a friend and coworker, who returned to the accident scene to pay her respects.

"I worked with Pham. He was a good man. His life was taken way too soon. We're here to serve the community. We love San Jose and when something like this happen, it hits home," Garza said.

The driver of the other car was identified as 44-year-old Juan Huerta-Palacios of Morgan Hill and has been booked on multiple counts including DUI and vehicular manslaughter. Police say he has a prior conviction for DUI.

"We were and are shocked, devastated and angry at the first line of duty death of a community service officer in our department's history. And we hope it is the last," said police chief Paul Joseph.

At a somber news conference at San Jose Police Headquarters, members of the city council and Mayor Matt Mahan expressed condolences to other members of the community service department.

Mayor Mahan shared a personal meeting he had with Officer Pham.

"I have a distinct memory of meeting officer Pham at a school event last year. I remember his kindness and big smile. He was clearly a good man," Mahan said..

Long Pham was born in Vietnam but was raised from childhood in San Jose. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

"I know that Pham is out there watching over us now. I pray for him and his family and the other officer as well," Garza said. "We wish her a fast recovery. I am so proud of them and everything they have done for our city. They are just good people."

The police department says officer Pham will be honored, but funeral services are pending.