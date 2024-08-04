San Jose community service officer hit, killed by suspected drunken driver

San Jose police said a suspected drunken driver hit and killed one of their community service officers Saturday night.

According to police, two community service officers were doing traffic control on Monterey Road when both were hit by a car.

One of them died, and the other was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. Police said the driver who hit them was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

San Jose police said it's the first time one of its community service officers died in the line-of-duty.

Police are still investigating, and more information will be provided on Monday.