Watch CBS News
Crime

San Jose community service officer hit, killed by suspected drunken driver

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 8-4-24
PIX Now morning edition 8-4-24 07:29

San Jose police said a suspected drunken driver hit and killed one of their community service officers Saturday night. 

According to police, two community service officers were doing traffic control on Monterey Road when both were hit by a car. 

One of them died, and the other was seriously injured and remains hospitalized. Police said the driver who hit them was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. 

San Jose police said it's the first time one of its community service officers died in the line-of-duty. 

Police are still investigating, and more information will be provided on Monday.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.