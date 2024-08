San Jose leaders pay tribute to fallen safety officer San Jose is paying tribute to one of its community service officers who was hit and killed over the weekend. Len Ramirez reports. (8-5-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv