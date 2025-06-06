San Jose police makes arrest in Los Gatos Creek Trail sexual assaults

Police in San Jose arrested a man Thursday suspected in two sexual assaults that took place along the Los Gatos Creek Trail a day earlier.

Shortly before 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 1900 bock of Willow Street after a woman reported she was assaulted on the trail near Leigh Avenue. The woman told police that she was walking on the trail when an unknown adult male violently threw her to the ground.

Police said the suspect began to sexually assault her. She was able to fight back, escape and call for help.

Officers searched the area but were not able to find the suspect.

During an investigation by the department's Sexual Assaults Investigations Unit, a second woman came forward. She reported a similar incident that took place around the same time of the first assault involving a man matching the suspect description of the first attack.

Detectives later confirmed the same suspect was involved in both assaults. Following the incidents, police released surveillance footage of the suspect.

Footage of man suspected in at least two sexual assaults near the Los Gatos Creek Trail in San Jose on June 4, 2025. San Jose Police Department

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Pablo Chan, who had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants against him.

Around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, officers located Chan outside a business near Leigh Avenue and De Rose Way, about a ¼ mile from the trail.

Chan was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault, along with the outstanding warrants.

Pablo Chan, who is accused of sexually assaulting two women along the Los Gatos Creek Trail in San Jose on June 4, 2025. San Jose Police Department

"This case underscores the Department's commitment to protecting the public, standing with survivors, and leveraging all available resources to ensure that violent offenders are brought to justice," police said in a statement.

According to jail records, Chan is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travaglione of the department's sexual Assault Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4102.