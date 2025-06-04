San Jose police searching for sex assault suspect near Los Gatos Creek Trail
Police in San Jose announced Wednesday afternoon that they are searching for a man suspected of multiple sexual assaults near the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Shortly after 3 p.m., the department said units responded to the trail near Leigh Avenue. According to officers, the unknown suspect has attacked at least two people since Wednesday morning.
Police released a photo of the suspect, who they describe as a man in his 30s with a thin build. The suspect was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with distinctive green writing and blue jeans.
Anyone who locates the suspect is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-8911 or to call 911. Information that could identify the person should be sent to the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.