San Jose police searching for sex assault suspect near Los Gatos Creek Trail

Police in San Jose announced Wednesday afternoon that they are searching for a man suspected of multiple sexual assaults near the Los Gatos Creek Trail.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the department said units responded to the trail near Leigh Avenue. According to officers, the unknown suspect has attacked at least two people since Wednesday morning.

Footage of man suspected in at least two sexual assaults near the Los Gatos Creek Trail in San Jose on June 4, 2025. San Jose Police Department

Police released a photo of the suspect, who they describe as a man in his 30s with a thin build. The suspect was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with distinctive green writing and blue jeans.

Anyone who locates the suspect is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-8911 or to call 911. Information that could identify the person should be sent to the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.