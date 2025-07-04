Watch CBS News
San Jose holding July 4 drone show after Yolo County tragedy cancels fireworks show

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Fireworks warehouse explosion leads to San Jose 4th of July display being canceled
Fireworks warehouse explosion leads to San Jose 4th of July display being canceled 03:21

Officials in San Jose announced that a 4th of July drone show would take place at Lake Cunningham after Tuesday's explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Yolo County led to the cancellation of the fireworks display.

Mayor Matt Mahan said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), "You may have heard yesterday that due to the terrible tragedy in Yolo County we had to cancel our fireworks show, but your city team pivoted quickly to find an alternative."

Mahan also thanked Councilmember Domingo Candelas and officials for finding a solution in less than 24 hours.

Candelas spoke to CBS News Bay Area on Wednesday as they were working on a replacement event for the fireworks display. 

"People just want a safe avenue to celebrate the 4th of July. We're doing what we can figure out something, especially for the community, something that's unique," he said.

The mayor said the company conducting the drone show is Sky Elements, who is attempting a Guinness World Record attempt for the most drone shows in a single day.

Along with the drone show, city officials said the event at Cunningham Park would also include live music, family-friendly activities and more than 15 food vendors.

San Jose and several other cities in the Bay Area and Northern California canceled their displays after losing fireworks in Tuesday's explosion at Devastating Pyrotechnics in the community of Esparto. Seven people remain unaccounted for following the blast.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and emergency personnel. Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Cal Fire along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating.

