Fireworks facility explodes, causes fire in Yolo County town of Esparto

Images show fire after explosion in Yolo County town of Esparto
Images show fire after explosion in Yolo County town of Esparto 00:54

An investigation is underway after a fireworks facility exploded and caught fire in Northern California's Yolo County, officials said Tuesday evening.

The Winters Police Department said it happened in the nearby community of Esparto. The department said several streets in Esparto have been shut down as a result of a large explosion.

Neighboring Solano County's Office of Emergency Services confirmed the building was a fireworks facility. It's in the area of county roads 21A and 86.

CBS News San Francisco's chopper was in the region due to a grass fire in nearby Vacaville. The chopper flew by the Esparto fire and captured images of the flames.

esparto-fire.png
CBS News San Francisco  

Cal Fire LNU said it also sent a crew into the area to assist with the fire.

CBS Sacramento's First Alert Weather Team confirmed the smoke plume from the explosion reached between 10,000 to 15,000 feet in elevation.

fire-smoke.png
Smoke plume from the explosion and fire CBS News San Francisco

It's not yet clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS Sacramento for updates.

