Watch CBS News
Local News

Where to find July 4th 2025 fireworks shows and activities in San Francisco Bay Area

/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco fireworks and heat safety tips
San Francisco fireworks and heat safety tips 03:56

Fireworks shows and activities are scheduled for cities and communities across the Bay Area on Friday, July 4, 2025. 

Weather forecasters say possible low clouds and fog could impact some Bay Area cities' fireworks shows. 

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Here is a rundown of confirmed Fourth of July events in the San Francisco Bay Area:

Bay Area July 4th parades, picnics, festivals

  • Alameda 10 a.m. The annual July 4th parade returns. 
  • American Canyon This year's parade starts at 3 p.m. at American Canyon Road and Elliot Drive, traveling north on Elliot Drive to Benton Way, ending at Community Park II where there will be a celebration with food trucks, live music and fireworks at dusk. 
  • Antioch Fourth of July Celebration parade begins at 4 p.m., followed by a celebration with live music and a fireworks show
  • Aptos 10 a.m. "World Shortest" Parade at Soquel Drive and State Park Drive
  • Brentwood 4th of July Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Brentwood
  • Calistoga Star Spangled Social and Parade 2025 begins at 11 a.m.
  • Cloverdale 4th of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. and the Downtown Celebration begins at 11 a.m.
  • Concord 8 a.m. Events start at Todos Santos Plaza with a Kids Fun Run, Rotary Pancakes and parade. More events will be held at Mt. Diablo High School at 4 p.m. 
  • Danville 9 a.m. Downtown Danville 
  • Fairfield 10 a.m. Downtown Fairfield 
  • Foster City 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fourth of July Celebration at Leo Ryan Park 
  • Fremont 4th of July Parade canceled, but a return is planned for 2026.
  • Half Moon Bay Noon parade on Main Street. Pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. hosted by the Half Moon Bay Lions Club. 
  • Healdsburg 10:30 a.m. kids parade and "duck dash" children's festival in downtown Healdsburg Plaza
  • Livermore 9 a.m. community celebration will include food trucks, live music, and arts and crafts
  • Los Altos Hills 9 a.m. parade starting at Town Hall 
  • Morgan Hill 10 a.m. parade in downtown Morgan Hill 
  • Napa The Napa Sunrise Rotary presents a parade at 9:30 a.m. on 2nd and 3rd Streets, followed by an afternoon festival at Oxbow Commons beginning at 3 p.m. 
  • Novato parade begins at 10 a.m. 
  • Orinda 7:30 a.m. Burrito breakfast before an 8 a.m. fun run and 9 a.m. book sale leading up to the 10 a.m. parade start 
  • Pacific Grove Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July Drive and Dine event at 11 a.m. at Jewell Park
  • Pleasant Hill downtown parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
  • San Francisco Mission Terrace hosts its Annual 4th of July Parade at 10:30 a.m. 
  • San Jose  Rose, White and Blue Parade and Festival at 10 a.m. near Lincoln High School, with the car cruise at 9:45 a.m. 
  • San Mateo 11 a.m. There will be crafts, family games and a concert at Central Park. 
  • Scotts Valley 11 a.m. parade and flyover at Scotts Valley Drive 
  • Sausalito 10 a.m. parade followed by a "bring your own" picnic celebration with live music will be held in Dunphy Park at 12 p.m.; 9:15 p.m. fireworks in Gabrielson Park 
  • Sonoma 10 a.m. The Hometown Fourth of July celebration features a free parade and festival, followed by fireworks at dusk
  • Watsonville 8:30 a.m. parade down Main Street 

Bay Area fireworks shows (and drone light shows)

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.