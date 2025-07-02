Where to find July 4th 2025 fireworks shows and activities in San Francisco Bay Area
Fireworks shows and activities are scheduled for cities and communities across the Bay Area on Friday, July 4, 2025.
Weather forecasters say possible low clouds and fog could impact some Bay Area cities' fireworks shows.
KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area
Here is a rundown of confirmed Fourth of July events in the San Francisco Bay Area:
Bay Area July 4th parades, picnics, festivals
- Alameda 10 a.m. The annual July 4th parade returns.
- American Canyon This year's parade starts at 3 p.m. at American Canyon Road and Elliot Drive, traveling north on Elliot Drive to Benton Way, ending at Community Park II where there will be a celebration with food trucks, live music and fireworks at dusk.
- Antioch Fourth of July Celebration parade begins at 4 p.m., followed by a celebration with live music and a fireworks show
- Aptos 10 a.m. "World Shortest" Parade at Soquel Drive and State Park Drive
- Brentwood 4th of July Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Brentwood
- Calistoga Star Spangled Social and Parade 2025 begins at 11 a.m.
- Cloverdale 4th of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. and the Downtown Celebration begins at 11 a.m.
- Concord 8 a.m. Events start at Todos Santos Plaza with a Kids Fun Run, Rotary Pancakes and parade. More events will be held at Mt. Diablo High School at 4 p.m.
- Danville 9 a.m. Downtown Danville
- Fairfield 10 a.m. Downtown Fairfield
- Foster City 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fourth of July Celebration at Leo Ryan Park
- Fremont 4th of July Parade canceled, but a return is planned for 2026.
- Half Moon Bay Noon parade on Main Street. Pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. hosted by the Half Moon Bay Lions Club.
- Healdsburg 10:30 a.m. kids parade and "duck dash" children's festival in downtown Healdsburg Plaza
- Livermore 9 a.m. community celebration will include food trucks, live music, and arts and crafts
- Los Altos Hills 9 a.m. parade starting at Town Hall
- Morgan Hill 10 a.m. parade in downtown Morgan Hill
- Napa The Napa Sunrise Rotary presents a parade at 9:30 a.m. on 2nd and 3rd Streets, followed by an afternoon festival at Oxbow Commons beginning at 3 p.m.
- Novato parade begins at 10 a.m.
- Orinda 7:30 a.m. Burrito breakfast before an 8 a.m. fun run and 9 a.m. book sale leading up to the 10 a.m. parade start
- Pacific Grove Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July Drive and Dine event at 11 a.m. at Jewell Park
- Pleasant Hill downtown parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
- San Francisco Mission Terrace hosts its Annual 4th of July Parade at 10:30 a.m.
- San Jose Rose, White and Blue Parade and Festival at 10 a.m. near Lincoln High School, with the car cruise at 9:45 a.m.
- San Mateo 11 a.m. There will be crafts, family games and a concert at Central Park.
- Scotts Valley 11 a.m. parade and flyover at Scotts Valley Drive
- Sausalito 10 a.m. parade followed by a "bring your own" picnic celebration with live music will be held in Dunphy Park at 12 p.m.; 9:15 p.m. fireworks in Gabrielson Park
- Sonoma 10 a.m. The Hometown Fourth of July celebration features a free parade and festival, followed by fireworks at dusk
- Watsonville 8:30 a.m. parade down Main Street
Bay Area fireworks shows (and drone light shows)
- Antioch Fireworks show at Waldie Plaza in the city's Rivertown District after dusk
- American Canyon Fireworks at Community Park II (corner of Donaldson & Benton Way) at dusk
- Calistoga Star Spangled Social & Parade laser light show in Pioneer Park, 9 p.m.
- Concord Fireworks show at Mt. Diablo High School, 9 p.m.
- Gilroy Fireworks show at Gilroy High School, 9:30 p.m.
- Healdsburg Fireworks show with viewing on west side of Healdsburg High School and at Fitch Elementary School, 9:30 p.m.
- Milpitas Fireworks show at 9 p.m. follows Red, White and BOOM ticketed concert event at Milpitas Sports Center
- Morgan Hill Morgan Hill Freedom Fest fireworks on the green at Outdoor Sports Complex on Condit Road, 9 p.m.
- Mountain View Fireworks with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra performing at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, 9 p.m.
- Napa Napa Lights the Valley festival and fireworks show over Oxbow Commons at 9:30 p.m.
- Petaluma Fireworks show launched from the Petaluma Fairgrounds, which will be CLOSED for public safety. 9:30 p.m. Find out where the best viewing locations are.
- Pleasant Hill Fireworks show at College Park High School at approximately 8:45 p.m
- San Francisco A fireworks display will be launched from two barges on the Bay beginning at 9:30 p.m.— one located at Pier 39 and another located at Aquatic Park.
- San Jose The city is hosting a fireworks show at Lake Cunningham Park at 9 p.m. However, the annual fireworks held at Almaden Lake Park has been canceled due to safety concerns. | The San Jose Giants will have postgame fireworks at Excite Ballpark on July 4 and 5. | The San Jose Earthquakes will host postgame fireworks at PayPal Park on July 5.
- San Rafael The Marin County Fair is holding nightly fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 2 - 6
- Santa Clara Star-Spangled Nights fireworks show at California's Great America at 9:35 p.m.
- Sausalito Fireworks show at Gabrielson Park at 9:15 p.m.
- Sonoma Fireworks at dusk above General Vallejo field, the show managed by the Sonoma Valley Volunteer Firefighter Association.
- St. Helena Fourth of July Festival at Crane Park, followed by fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.
- Vacaville Free concert by Glory Dayz at Andrews Park followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Vallejo Star-Spangled Nights drone show at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, July 4 and 5, 9:15 p.m. | The Spirit Ship Celebration followed by drone show at Mare Island Promenade