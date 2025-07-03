San Jose July 4th organizers scramble after blast leads to canceled fireworks show

The explosion at the fireworks warehouse in Yolo County caused the cancelation of a number of 4th of July fireworks shows, including one in San Jose.

Up to 40,000 people were expected to be around Lake Cunningham on Friday night for a festival and fireworks show, but now it might just be a festival. That's because finding another pyrotechnic company this close to the holiday is basically impossible.

"You see that. That's the beach where we usually launch out of," said Councilmember Domingo Candelas.

He organized the 4th of July event specifically to get people to come to a legal fireworks show versus shooting off their illegal ones in the neighborhoods.

San Jose City Councilmember Domingo Candelas points to the area in Lake Cunningham Park where 4th of July fireworks would have been launched from before the show was canceled due to a fireworks warehouse explosion in Esparto on July 1, 2025. CBS

"People just want a safe avenue to celebrate the 4th of July. We're doing what we can figure out something, especially for the community, something that's unique," said Candelas.

Now, he and others are scrambling to figure out a backup plan, especially since the 4th of July is like the Super Bowl for pyrotechnic companies. Planning starts 6 to 8 months in advance.

"It is all consuming for us. It takes hundreds of people thousands of hours to prepare and execute the 4th of July week," says Pat Dyas of Pyro Spectaculars.

Dyas is a show producer for the company doing the fireworks at the Marin County Fair and also the 4th of July fireworks in Concord.

He is not connected to the Lake Cunningham show, but said his company has fielded calls from other cities who are scrambling for last-minute alternatives.

Along with San Jose, communities that have already announced cancellations connected to Tuesday's blast include Chico, Cloverdale, Lodi, Marysville and Placerville.

"It's pretty much impossible to pull a fireworks show out of your back pocket. It's not like DoorDash where you can have it show up," says Dyas.

It's disappointing news for folks planning to watch the show.

"We live on the hillside on the east side. And every year we get the perfect view for the 4th of July and we always look forward to the fireworks every year," says Quang Nguyen who lives near the lake.

Candelas said they're looking at all kinds of alternatives, but options are limited at the last minute.

"Even the drone vendors, it's all these different folks, not just cities, but you have places like Great America, you know and hopefully we have some good news in the next couple days, but either way we'll have a big party here on the 4th of July," he says.

Candelas says there will still be 18 food trucks, a live band, and tons of activities for the kids.

One drone vendor is available to put on a show, but because the park is near an airport, they have to get approval from the FAA to do the show.

For die-hard fireworks fans in the South Bay, Great America in Santa Clara is still doing fireworks on Friday night and so are the San Jose Giants at Municipal Stadium.

A full list of July 4 events throughout the Bay Area can be found here.