Hit-and-run kills woman on scooter in downtown San Jose; driver sought

A woman riding an electric scooter has died following a hit-and-run collision in downtown San Jose Monday morning, police said.

According to officers, a driver struck the rider shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Santa Clara and Cahill streets, near the Diridon train station and the SAP Center.

Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. Authorities have not released the victim's name.

The vehicle fled the scene. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle.

Santa Clara Street is closed in both directions from Stockton Avenue to Barack Obama Boulevard. The public is urged to use alternate routes.