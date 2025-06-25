San Jose police arrest teens suspected in months-long violent crime spree

Police in San Jose on Tuesday announced the arrests of several teens suspected in what they described as a violent crime spree that included burglaries, vehicle thefts, assault and attempted carjackings.

According to a statement from officers, one group of teens was arrested following an incident in March, while three additional teens were arrested last week, following an investigation that began late last year.

Police said suspects would commit armed vehicle thefts and would use the stolen vehicles to break into businesses, either by ramming the vehicles into storefronts or using a chain to rip off the doors. The suspects would then steal items and flee in the stolen vehicles.

Surveillance footage of a burglary that police said is linked to a group of teens suspected in what was described as a "violent crime spree" that took place in San Jose between Dec. 2024 and Mar. 2025. San Jose Police Department

The first burglary took place on Christmas Eve at a business on the 2300 block of Almaden Road. According to officers, the group rammed a vehicle into the business and stole various items before fleeing the scene.

In the following weeks, police responded to what they described as "dozens" of similar burglaries.

Police made the first set of arrests on the morning of March 25. Around 3 a.m., officers were called to a home following the theft of two vehicles.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to a report of an armed carjacking nearby. Police said suspects shattered a window of a vehicle, and when the victim attempted to intervene the suspects brandished firearms and attempted to shoot.

Around 3:40 a.m., police used automated license plate readers to locate the vehicles in downtown. Police attempted to pull over the vehicles and the suspects had fled.

Soon after, one of the vehicles was found on an on-ramp to Highway 101 and two suspects were seen fleeing on foot. As police detained one of the suspects, a second suspect brandished a firearm at an officer during a foot pursuit, forcing the officer to take cover.

Several minutes later, police found suspects attempting to flee in multiple vehicles. Police said the suspects intentionally rammed a patrol car to evade arrest. Two additional suspects were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

As San Jose police investigated, the department learned that police in neighboring Santa Clara that they were investigating similar crimes, prompting a comprehensive investigation. Detectives said they identified six juvenile male suspects, ranging in age from 14 to 16.

Arrest and search warrants were obtained. On June 17, officers located three teen suspects in San Jose and Milpitas.

Police also arrested two women related to two of the suspects, for allegedly attempting to discard evidence, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A search of the homes revealed several items, including ski masks, replica firearms, ammunition and steel chains.

Police did not release the suspects' names. At a news conference on Tuesday, Police Chief Paul Joseph said there may be additional suspects.

"These burglaries were carried out with the efficiency of someone who's done it before, which leads me to believe that there's involvement of someone other than the offenders whom we've arrested," Joseph said. "We won't rest until we have everybody responsible in custody."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Hernandez of the department's Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.