San Francisco unveils Cityside Park on Treasure Island, marking new chapter in storied bayfront

For years, people in San Francisco have looked across the bay at the new construction on Treasure Island. But for many, that's as close as they got.

On Saturday, the city christened a brand-new park and extended an invitation to come over and see the newest version of a piece of San Francisco's ever-changing history.

Ever since Treasure Island was created, it feels like its fortunes have been buffeted by the winds of change. On Saturday morning, with a fierce wind whipping off the bay, Rose Low, who lives next door on Yerba Buena Island, said the new Cityside Park is just the latest change in a city that is constantly being reborn.

"The view is just spectacular," she said, looking out across the Bay. "This is the perfect place to have put it, because it's not obstructed by anything. You have a clear view. You get to see the whole city. You get to see the Golden Gate. You've got the wind that we love! It's the perfect place!"

The park's opening day may have started with typical gray skies, but the history of Treasure Island began in black and white, with the newsreels from 1939.

"In historic San Francisco Bay is an inspiring tribute to the achievements of our time!" booms the narrator in one scratchy, monochrome film. "Here is a dream come true! The Golden Gate International Exposition on man-made Treasure Island!"

The entire island was created with fill dirt to house the 1939 San Francisco World's Fair. It was considered a wonder in its time, and Morton Beebe, now 91, remembers being in awe when he visited it as a young child.

"Well, I remember it as a kid, about the age of six. I was here on Treasure Island with my family," he said. "And I can remember coming down the drive here and looking over here at this incredible Treasure Island. It was a beautiful thing. So I remember in '38 and '39 walking about this area, and it's wonderful to come back and see it back alive again."

Not long after the fair closed, World War II began, and the U.S. Navy took the land over as a planning base for the Pacific Theatre. Later, the base eventually closed and it sat for decades with no real purpose in mind.

These days, the vision is housing, but not just that. They want to build an entirely new community on the island, and the park is the first step toward that. It includes picnic tables, barbecues, a huge lawn area with chairs and giant pillows for relaxing with the view. Running the length of the park will be weekly "Off The Grid" food trucks.

"It's a little bit of a reward, a thank you for the residents who have been early adopters here, so that they get to see the amenities really taking shape," said Chris Meany, who helps lead the Treasure Island Development Authority. "But it's also a welcome to the rest of San Francisco to say Treasure Island is one of the most beautiful parts of the City of San Francisco, and come on out and be with us."

"Today, we are opening a park that captures the spirit of San Francisco," Mayor Daniel Lurie said on Saturday. "A park where you can see our incredible skyline and get the best view of the greatest city in the world."

With that, he cut the ribbon on the latest version of Treasure Island, with a vision for what it may become in the future. The six-acre park is just the beginning.

As the housing grows, so will the park, eventually adding another 18 acres and extending the entire length of the west side of the island.

Beebe, who remembers its past, reflected on all the changes.

"You know, it's served so many purposes over the years," he said. "Now, it's a delight to see it become such a gorgeous, peaceful place."