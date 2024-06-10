Suspect in San Francisco's UN Plaza attack charged with multiple felonies

A man suspected in an unprovoked attack last week in San Francisco's UN Plaza was charged Monday with four felony counts, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

On June 3, Douglas Blunt, 25, allegedly took a running punch at the back of the victim's head, according to court records. The 66-year-old man lost consciousness and fell face forward into the pavement. Injuries were severe, including a fractured spine, fractured facial bones, loss of teeth, and facial lacerations.

"My office will do everything we can to fight for justice on behalf of the victim in this case in the courtroom," Jenkins said. "There is no place for violence of this sort in San Francisco."

The charges include mayhem, elder abuse, felony assault and battery with force likely to create great bodily injury.

Blunt was arraigned on June 7 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. There will be a preliminary hearing on June 21. Blunt has been detained pending trial.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department' anonymous Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. The court number is 24010422.