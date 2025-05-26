2 displaced in early morning fire at San Francisco Sunset District market

Two people were displaced following a fire in San Francisco's Sunset District early Monday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department announced on social media around 6 a.m. that crews responded to a location at 44th Avenue and Taraval Street in the Outer Sunset.

Firefighters said the location was a grocery store that was closed at the time.

1 alarm fire at Taraval/44th Ave. Units are on scene currently fighting the fire. This is a grocery store that is closed at this time. @SFMTA_Muni light rail line is affected. #SFFD Red Cross has been called for 2 people displaced. pic.twitter.com/zJJuCOnNjT — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 26, 2025

The Red Cross was called to the scene for the displaced people. Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.