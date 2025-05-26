2 displaced in early morning fire at San Francisco Sunset District market
Two people were displaced following a fire in San Francisco's Sunset District early Monday morning.
The San Francisco Fire Department announced on social media around 6 a.m. that crews responded to a location at 44th Avenue and Taraval Street in the Outer Sunset.
Firefighters said the location was a grocery store that was closed at the time.
The Red Cross was called to the scene for the displaced people. Additional details about the fire were not immediately available.