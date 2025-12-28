PG&E power outage impacts thousands in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Richmond areas

Another power outage in San Francisco has left thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Sunday night.

PG&E's website shows more than 11,000 customers lost power around 7:45 p.m. The website is predicting power to be restored by 1:15 a.m. Monday.

The outage is impacting the Richmond, Golden Gate Park and Presidio areas.

San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management said all dark traffic signals should be treated as four-way stops.

The city saw several outages through Christmas week as a winter storm moved through the area with heavy rain and strong winds. At the height of the outage, more than 130,000 PG&E customers were without power.

On Saturday, an outage impacted about 6,000 customers in the Golden Gate Park area.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to PG&E to learn more about the outage and is working to get a response.