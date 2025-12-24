Thousands without power across Bay Area as wet, windy storm moves through

PG&E is reporting several large power outages across the Bay Area on Wednesday as a wet and windy storm moves through Northern California.

As of 6 a.m., the largest power outage is in the North Bay where PG&E is reporting 22,589 customers without power.

The second largest power outage is in the South Bay, where 19,816 customers are in the dark.

Just under 7,000 customers are without power in the Peninsula, while just over 1,200 customers in the East Bay are also affected.

Only 101 customers in San Francisco were in the dark on Christmas Eve morning. This past weekend, San Francisco saw a massive power outage that left 130,000 PG&E customers without electricity – with some people not getting their power back until Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the Bay Area through Wednesday morning.