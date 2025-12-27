Storm knocks out power to thousands of San Francisco residents, PG&E says

Thousands of San Francisco residents were without power on Saturday due to another unplanned outage, just a week after a massive power outage left a third of the city in the dark.

According to PG&E's outage website, there were 6,050 customers in Golden Gate Park, part of the Sunset and the Panhandle, without power.

The cause was storm-related, the utility company said, and it happened just after 11 a.m.

PG&E said a crew is working to bring back service to customers, and they list the estimated time of restoration as 3:45 p.m.

This latest outage also comes just days after parts of the Bay Area lost power during Christmas due to the storm.