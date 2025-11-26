San Francisco DA charges Ingleside home invasion suspect with murder

Prosecutors in San Francisco have charged a man with murder following a deadly home invasion in the city's Ingleside neighborhood over the weekend.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that 45-year-old Cassidy Wyatt Allen of San Francisco is charged with one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary. Allen also faces a special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a first-degree burglary.

According to prosecutors, Allen is accused of burglarizing a home on the 200 block of Granada Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Court documents said a tenant was just arriving home when she heard someone from inside the home run to the door and lock it. The woman was terrified and ran back to her vehicle and called 911.

Before entering, police noticed a window next to the front door was ajar and the blinds were partially bent, but the front door appeared undisturbed. Officers entered the home and found a partially opened bedroom door.

Police found the victim, identified as 38-year-old Jessica Alejandra Sanchez Landaverde, suffering from injuries in the bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located Allen during a well-being check near 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard.

Allen is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the San Francisco Hall of Justice. Prosecutors said they will move to have him detained pending trial, citing a risk to public safety.