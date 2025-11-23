Watch CBS News
Victim dies after home burglary in San Francisco, investigation underway

Brandon Downs
A person died after San Francisco police said they responded to a burglary report Sunday afternoon. 

Around 3 p.m., police said they responded to the 200 block of Granada Avenue after receiving a report of a burglary at a home.

The adult victim was located at the scene suffering from injuries, police said. It's unclear what injuries the victim sustained. 

Police said the victim died at the scene despite paramedics rendering aid. Their identification has not been released. 

No arrests have been made. 

The San Francisco Police Department's homicide detail responded and is leading the investigation. 

