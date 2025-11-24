Watch CBS News
San Francisco police arrest suspect in deadly burglary at Ingleside home

Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
A suspect in a burglary that left one person dead in San Francisco's Ingleside neighborhood was arrested, police said on Monday.

Officers arrested the suspect near 19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard after responding to a well-being check. Police said when officers arrived to the area, they found someone who matched the description of a person of interest in a homicide.

Officers arrested him after developing probable cause, police said. He was identified as 45-year-old Cassidy Wyatt Allen, a San Francisco resident.

Police said Allen is a suspect in a burglary and killing that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Granada Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene on a burglary report and found an adult victim suffering from injuries.

Police did not say how the person was injured, but that they were given CPR and pronounced dead at the scene.

Allen was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder and burglary.

