San Francisco judge rejects lawsuit against Great Highway closure

An effort to overturn the closure of the Great Highway in San Francisco to create a park has been tossed out of court.

On Monday, a judge rejected a legal challenge to Proposition K, which was approved by voters in 2024 to close a stretch of the highway to motor vehicles. The plaintiffs claimed that state law precluded voters from closing a public roadway and that the closure violated the state's vehicle code and provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

Friends of Sunset Dunes, which supported the ballot measure to create the park, celebrated the judge's decision, saying that the ruling "affirms Proposition K's legal foundation" following multiple ballot measures, lawsuits, appeals and public meetings.

"While our volunteers are giving their time to bring a coastal park to life, the anti-park zealots continue to waste more public resources in their attempt to overturn the will of the people and close Sunset Dunes," said Lucas Lux, the group's president.

Supervisor Alan Wong, who represents the Sunset District, reiterated his support for a ballot measure to reopen the highway to vehicles on weekdays.

"After listening to organizations and individuals across the political spectrum in the Sunset District, it's clear to me that my values align with a majority of District 4. I'm prepared to support a ballot initiative to reopen the Great Highway and restore the original compromise," Wong said in a statement Monday.

While nearly 55% of voters citywide backed Proposition K, the plan led to a backlash among residents in the Sunset. Former supervisor Joel Engardio, who represented the area and supported closing the Great Highway, was recalled by district voters in an election last year.

In a statement Monday, Engardio said, "It's time to consider Sunset Dunes settled."

The supervisor added, "Future generations will see this as a silly controversy because the park's benefits far outweigh the fears of traffic jams that never happened. The coast belongs to everyone and it won't be long before a majority everywhere will embrace the wonderful and magical Sunset Dunes."