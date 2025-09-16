San Francisco Supervisor Engardio concedes as preliminary results show recall succeeding

San Francisco District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio conceded Tuesday in the recall election against him as preliminary results show it succeeding.

Engardio conceded on Tuesday, saying, "My time as a city supervisor will be shorter than expected. I accept the election results. But we can still celebrate. We are on the right side of history."

Preliminary results show that 15,468 mail-in votes have been counted, with 9,969 of them being yes votes. The yes votes amount to about 65% of the votes counted as of the 8:45 p.m. update on the San Francisco Elections page.

The no votes amount to about 35%. According to the SF Elections page, there was an almost 31% turnout.

Mayor Daniel Lurie released a statement just before 9:30 p.m. regarding the special election.

"I want to thank Supervisor Joel Engardio for his years of service and commitment to San Francisco. And I want to thank all the District Four residents who made their voices heard and participated in today's special election," Lurie said. "As votes are still being counted and the election will be certified in the coming weeks, our team is evaluating next steps for the District Four supervisor seat."

The Friends of Sunset Dunes' also issued a statement.

"Joel Engardio had the courage to let San Franciscans decide the future of their coast. Sunset Dunes is already one of the city's most popular parks, bringing joy to tens of thousands of people every week – kids on bikes, people using wheelchairs, and everyone of all ages enjoying easier access to the coast. More voters in District 4 supported creating the park than voted to recall Joel. As Sunset residents, we know that Sunset Dunes is here to stay and will continue to grow in popularity as it evolves to reach its full potential."